South Africa: ANC National Disciplinary Committee Expels Jacob Zuma From Party

A leaked ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) report has revealed that the party has expelled former president Jacob Zuma for breaching its constitution.

"The charged member is expelled from the ANC. The charged member has the right to appeal to the National Disciplinary Committee of appeal within 21 days," read the report.

Zuma was facing two charges in the NDC which pertain to failing to follow rule 25.17.17(4) and for violating rule 25.17.13. He was found guilty of the first charge, ostensibly because he campaigned for and led the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party against the ANC.

Rule 25.17.17(4) involves prejudicing the integrity and repute of the ANC, its personnel or its operational facility by acting on behalf or in collaboration with a counterrevolutionary organisation or party outside the ANC and its alliance partners in a manner contrary to the ANC's objectives.

Zuma's hearing was held virtually last week, with party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula as the key witness.

The leaked document shows that five members of the party's NDC voted in favour of Zuma's expulsion. While the NDC includes seven members, it's not clear that all were present.

ANC NDC and National Executive Committee members Faith Muthambi and Nocawe Mafu voted...