Tanzania: State Out to Tame Abduction, Hoax News

The government has issued its stance to tame ongoing wave of children kidnappings and contain the spread of unverified information through social media, causing tension among the general public.

Recently, there have been various incidents of crime reported in the media and spread through the social networks regarding various allegations of criminal activities involving disappearance and kidnapping of children.

These reports have shown some of these children being subjected to cruel acts, leading to their deaths.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, on Sunday the Minister for Home Affairs, Engineer Hamad Masauni, assured the citizens that the government will continue to take action against those found to be involved in any way, in these criminal incidents and those spreading misinformation through the social media.

"The government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan leadership does not condone any acts of crime being perpetrated against our children, because not only are these acts evil, but they also go completely against the culture of our nation, known for its humanity, civility, peace and tranquility," said Eng Masauni.

He said that there are a few examples of some of the actions taken against those found to be involved in such crimes, including an event on July 25th this year, when the Police Force reported that two children had gone missing and after investigation, it was revealed that the children had been taken by their biological father and were in Kenya.

Another incident is the case reported at the Oyster Bay Police Station in Dar es Salaam, regarding the disappearance of a child on July 12th this year.

After Police investigation, the child was found in Mikumi, Morogoro Region, where he had been taken from school by a domestic worker who had previously worked for the child's family.

Eng Masauni said that the Police Force is continuing with investigations into all those involved in such criminal acts and will take swift legal action against anyone found to be involved in such crimes.

He also stated that the Police Force will take action against those found to be involved in disseminating false information regarding crimes, such as disappearances and kidnappings of children, causing tensions and fear among members of the public.

He stated that, "It should be remembered that spreading false, unverified and unsubstantiated information is a legal offence and if discovered, legal action will be taken against you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointing out that the government has come up with strategies to mitigate the incidents. Eng Masauni stated that the government, through the Police Forces in collaboration with other ministries and security organs, are prepared to implement those strategies to control these incidents.

He pointed out that among the strategy the government came out with, includes increasing public education on providing good care and protection for children.

ALSO READ: Samia saddened by toddler killing, Police arrest four

"In this regard, we will reinforce the efforts of the Community Policing nationwide and also work closely with the Ministry of State President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Children and People with Disabilities, the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, and special education to reach and educate the public more easily," said Eng Masauni.

Additionally, he said that the Police Force will enhance regular patrols and prioritise actionable intelligence from law-abiding citizens, including speeding up the response when such incidents are reported to the force.

Furthermore, he added that the government will ensure expedited investigations into all cases involving suspects, who are found to be involved in crimes against children so that stringent legal measures can be taken promptly.

Eng Masauni urged citizens to cooperate with the government, especially the police force, by providing information that will help in apprehending all suspects involved in criminal activities in the country.