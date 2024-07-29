Zimbabwe: Rural Women With Disabilities Advocate for Their Rights in Zimbabwe

ZVIMBA, Zimbabwe — Ndakaitei Matare, a mother of one, chairs Ward 38 Disability Support Group in Zvimba, central northern Zimbabwe. After acquiring a physical disability at the age of six, she understands the barriers faced by many people with disabilities in her district. Limited knowledge of her rights, lack of access to assistive devices and limited access to socio-economic development projects were just a few of the challenges that forced her to rely on relatives for assistance.

Ms. Matare's predicament is not unique in her community. Persons with disabilities in Zvimba and across Zimbabwe continue to face challenges accessing basic social services, including education. Women with disabilities are especially vulnerable to violence and exclusion and many grow up without the resources or skills to understand and exercise their rights, which are protected by the National Disability Policy of Zimbabwe.

Change comes to Zvimba

"Through our disability support group, we have created awareness of disability and disability rights." - Ndakaitei Matare, Chairperson of Ward 38 Disability Support Group

Through Spotlight Initiative, UNESCO has partnered with organizations of persons with disabilities to promote the inclusion of women and girls with disabilities in community interventions to address gender-based violence and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

The Initiative has resulted in the creation of disability support groups in districts of Zimbabwe championed by the National Association of Societies for the Care of the Handicapped (NASCOH), an umbrella body of organizations of and for people with disabilities. These support groups provide a platform for women and girls with disabilities to share knowledge and experiences among themselves and with the the community more broadly. They are a critical tool for raising awareness on issues of gender-based violence, harmful practices and SRHR. Caregivers and communities are also connected by the groups to discuss the rights of persons with disabilities and how to advocate for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all facets of life.

The support groups have also been linked to key gender-based violence service providers, including district social development departments, police victim friendly units, the Adult Rape Clinic and Population Services Zimbabwe.

Launched in August 2021, the Disability Support Group in Zvimba Ward 28 has become one of the groups most active in ensuring that women and girls with disabilities have the knowledge they need.

"Through our disability support group, we have created awareness of disability and disability rights through information sharing and learning activities," says Ms. Matare.

"I can now stand in front of people and claim my rights confidently." - Chipo Oswald, support group member

Many members say that the monthly meetings conducted by the support group have improved their confidence when speaking about their rights and engaging with communities.

"As a person with a disability, I have always been looked down upon and not involved in community activities," says says Chipo Oswald, a support group member. "With the arrival of Spotlight Initiative and my participation in the support groups, I have gained confidence and can now stand in front of people and claim my rights confidently."

Mercy Mudzei, another group member, agrees.

"Spotlight Initiative has given me knowledge on my rights and enabled me to be able to exercise them and to pursue my dreams as a woman with a disability," she says.

Building for the future

Beyond learning and advocacy, disability support groups also run economic empowerment initiatives.

Thirteen members of the Zvimba Ward 28 Disability Support Group started a poultry project to earn money and teach income-generating skills to other members. They recently applied for a business stand from the local board. These training initiatives can help women with disabilities to earn an independent income, reducing their reliance on family members and in turn, their vulnerability to violence.

"Persons with disabilities should not look down upon themselves," says Ms. Matare. "We are capable of doing a lot of things in our lives if we continue to unite and work together."

Original story published by UNESCO.