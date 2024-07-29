Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Kill Al-Shabab Militants in Bula Haji Forest Operation

The Jubbaland administration's Dervish army, particularly the Birjeh brigade, has conducted a successful military operation in the Bula Haji Forest area.

The operation resulted in the death and capture of several al-Shabab members, further weakening the group's presence in the region.

According to the government's statement, the Birjeh brigade forces discovered three armed al-Shabab militants hiding in the forest area west of Buulo-Haji. During the ensuing confrontation, two of the militants were killed, and a third was captured alive, though he sustained injuries and is currently being held in a special military hospital.

This latest operation comes on the heels of a major announcement made last week by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The President hailed a significant victory by Somali government forces and Jubbaland State Dervish troops in Lower Juba, where over 80 al-Shabab militants, including several leaders, were eliminated in battles targeting the areas of Bulo Haji, Baar Sanguuni, and Harboole.

The government forces also seized a substantial cache of weapons, including RPGs, BKM machine guns, and AK-47 rifles, further disrupting the militants' operational capabilities.

The Jubbaland Dervish army, known for its skilled and determined fighters, has played a crucial role in the ongoing efforts to combat the al-Shabab threat in the region.

The Birjeh brigade's latest operation demonstrates the continued resolve of the Jubbaland administration to eliminate the presence of the militant group and restore stability in the area.