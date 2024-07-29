Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Kill Al-Shabab Militants in Bula Haji Forest Operation

29 July 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Jubbaland administration's Dervish army, particularly the Birjeh brigade, has conducted a successful military operation in the Bula Haji Forest area.

The operation resulted in the death and capture of several al-Shabab members, further weakening the group's presence in the region.

According to the government's statement, the Birjeh brigade forces discovered three armed al-Shabab militants hiding in the forest area west of Buulo-Haji. During the ensuing confrontation, two of the militants were killed, and a third was captured alive, though he sustained injuries and is currently being held in a special military hospital.

This latest operation comes on the heels of a major announcement made last week by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The President hailed a significant victory by Somali government forces and Jubbaland State Dervish troops in Lower Juba, where over 80 al-Shabab militants, including several leaders, were eliminated in battles targeting the areas of Bulo Haji, Baar Sanguuni, and Harboole.

The government forces also seized a substantial cache of weapons, including RPGs, BKM machine guns, and AK-47 rifles, further disrupting the militants' operational capabilities.

The Jubbaland Dervish army, known for its skilled and determined fighters, has played a crucial role in the ongoing efforts to combat the al-Shabab threat in the region.

The Birjeh brigade's latest operation demonstrates the continued resolve of the Jubbaland administration to eliminate the presence of the militant group and restore stability in the area.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.