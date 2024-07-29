Kenya: KQ Deploys More Dreamliner On South African Routes On Rising Demand

Kenya Airways is set to enhance its service offerings in Southern and Central Africa in the wake of rising passenger demand on these routes.

The Nairobi-based carrier plans to deploy high-capacity Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on key routes, including Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Starting with Johannesburg, Kenya Airways will increase its frequency to five weekly flights during the night window, utilising the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Similarly, the Cape Town route will see an upgrade to the Dreamliner starting August 1, replacing the current Embraer 190 aircraft used on nonstop flights.

Currently, Kenya Airways operates 26 weekly flights to Johannesburg, including three nonstop flights to Cape Town using the Embraer 190 with a stopover in Livingstone, Zambia.

Kenya Airways will also introduce direct flights to Douala, Cameroon, eliminating the need for a stopover. This adjustment is part of the airline's broader network optimisation efforts targeted at meeting market demands.

Martin Gitonga, KQ's Head of Network Planning and Alliances, emphasised the decision as part of their business continuity plan, highlighting the airline's commitment to adaptability in the changing market landscape.

Summary of Network Adjustments:

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: Effective July 1, 2024, Kenya Airways will operate daily flights, adding services on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cape Town, South Africa: Also effective August 1st, 2024, all three weekly non-stop Nairobi to Cape Town flights will be upgraded to Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Douala, Cameroon: From August 11, 2024, all five weekly flights will operate non-stop between Nairobi and Douala, improving connectivity and reducing flight duration.