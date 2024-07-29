Africa CDC and Africa Public Health Foundation Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Health Systems

press release

Nairobi, Kenya — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Africa Public Health Foundation (APHF) have signed an agreement to support strengthening health systems in Africa Union Member States.

APHF was established to enable investments in public health activities that support Africa CDC's goals and objectives across the continent. It's main operational vectors include resource mobilisation, grants management, advocacy for improved policies, private sector engagement and contributing to the analysis of public health data.

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, remarked, "Africa CDC's strategic plan 2023-2027 is ambitious, aiming to achieve significant outcomes for the continent. The Africa Public Health Foundation is pivotal in facilitating resource mobilisation for Africa CDC, enhancing public health systems across African Union Member States, and supporting the implementation of The New Public Health Order."

APHF supports the Africa CDC New Public Health Order in its mission to build a healthier and more prosperous Africa.

Dr. Bernard Haufiku, APHF Governing Council Chair and Founder, states, "I am excited about this special day as we have been looking forward to this momentous occasion on which we sign the Agreement between APHF and Africa CDC. Our strategic partnership has benefited the continent through resource mobilisation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ebola, Marburg, and Cholera outbreaks, and related interventions. I am grateful to Africa CDC for the support over the years since we started working in 2020 and the great work we have done together."

The Agreement outlines the collaboration modalities between the two institutions, with the priority areas articulated in the Africa CDC strategy as a reference. These include strengthening public health institutions and the workforce, expanding local manufacturing of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics, and building partnerships with critical stakeholders within the broader health ecosystem.

This Agreement consolidates the joint work that has yielded several achievements, taking it to the next level now that we have moved from the emergency response to address the challenges the continent still faces holistically and from a longer term- perspective.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a continental autonomous public health agency of the African Union that supports member states in efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, and prevention and control of diseases. Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org

About the Africa Public Health Foundation

The Africa Public Health Foundation exists to forge partnerships and mobilise resources and investments for critical African public health initiatives in support of the Africa CDC and African Union's New Public Health Order.For more information and to sign up for APHF's newsletter, please visit http://www.aphf.africa.