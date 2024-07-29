Kenya: Applicants No Longer Required to Book Appointment for Passport Collection - Immigration Dept

29 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Immigrations department has announced a major simplification in the passport delivery process.

In a statement on X, the department said that applicants will no longer need to book an appointment to collect their passports.

"Further, we have simplified the process of passport delivery: applicants are no longer required to book for appointment to collect passports," the Directorate indicated.

Applicants will now get a notification from the Immigration Department confirming that their application has been processed and their passport has been printed.

Following this, they can go to the collection desk at the location where they submitted their application to retrieve their documents.

The department noted that these changes are a direct response to public input and reflect the Directorate's dedication to improving efficiency and accessibility.

"The Directorate of Immigration Services is listening and open to all emerging issues," they added.

