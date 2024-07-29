South Africa: Northern Cape Police Arrest Seven for Illegal Mining

29 July 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Seven suspects have been arrested for illegal mining in police operations in the Northern Cape.

The arrests follow work conducted by multi-disciplinary teams comprising of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services, Springbok K9 and Port Nolloth Crime Prevention Units as well as Provincial Traffic officers.

"In the Frances Baard District, the team arrested seven suspects for illegal mining and detained [the] undocumented foreign nationals for verification by the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services Officials," said the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a statement on Sunday.

Numerous mining implements believed to have been used in the commission of illegal mining offences were confiscated during operations.

Meanwhile, a further 15 undocumented persons were detained during vehicle checkpoints at the Port Nolloth/Kleinsee intersection and Bontakoe informal settlement. This brings the number of those arrested to 22.

The police have called on members of the public report any suspicious or illegal activities and illegal mining to the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

