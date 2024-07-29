Rwanda/South Sudan: Lebron in Awe of South Sudan's Moshions Outfits At Olympics, Hollywood Stars Visit Rwanda and Co.

We are close to eight months in 2024 and Rwanda's pop culture is getting hotter than ever, with exciting performances and developments that keep entertainment industry abuzz.

From Hollywood celebrity Will Ferrel's visit to Kigali alongside Jon Turteltaub, to Moshions making it at Paris 2024, not forgetting Dr Hillary and Teacher Mpamire's thrilling performances at Gen Z comedy show in Kigali, The New Times picks some stories that made headlines over the week.

South Sudan basketball team rock Moshions outfits at Paris Olympics

Moshions, a renowned Rwandan fashion house founded by Moses Turahirwa, hit arguably their biggest stage ever when South Sudan basketball team rock the brand's custom-made fits during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games on Friday, July 26, leaving NBA and Team USA Men's basketball star LeBron James out of words.

"Them boys was clean AF!!!!" LeBron reacted on South Sudan basketball's Olympic opening ceremony outfit.

READ ALSO: Moses Turahirwa on Moshions' journey to becoming a luxury brand

Arguably the best fashion house in Rwanda, Moshions took to social media and said, "We are proud to land in Paris Olympics with South Sudan basketball team, all custom made fits and designs made by Moshions."

South Sudan's basketball team is representing Africa at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. They won their first ever game on their debut Olympic appearance, beating Puerto Rico 90-79 on Sunday.

Hollywood celebs Ferrell, Turteltaub visit Rwanda

Celebrated American filmmakers Will Ferrell, popularly known for his comedic acting in films like "Anchorman", and Jon Turteltaub were on a private visit in Rwanda over the past week.

The two filmmakers were first spotted in Kigali on Tuesday, July 23, at a meet and greet session with their Rwandan counterparts and other creatives held at Kigali Multimedia Hub, Nyarutarama.

Ferrel and Turteltaub later visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial with their families and paid tribute to the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi and learned more about the country's history.

Returning Teacher Mpamire excites Kigalians

The Gen-Z Comedy Show on Thursday, July 25, was characterized by a lot of fun and laughter at full house Camp Kigali tent.

Headlined by acclaimed Ugandan comedians Teacher Mpamire and Dr Hillary Okello, the event featured a mix of seasoned stars and emerging Gen-Z talents.

The duo had previously staged performances in Kigali but they took last week's edition more serious than ever considering that it was a special occasion to join Rwandan avid comedy enthusiasts in celebration of President Paul Kagame's re-election during the July 2024 polls.

Another highlight of the night was the 'Meet me tonight' segment which saw comedian Fally Merci hosting traditional singer Massamba Intore.

ALSO READ: Kanyombya steals the spotlight at Gen Z Comedy event

The legendary musician treated fans to acapella renditions of his famous songs and took the opportunity to promote his upcoming 40th-anniversary concert.

Bruce Melodie refutes feud with The Ben

Rwandan musician Bruce Melodie insists he and his fellow The Ben are on good terms, distancing himself from reports linking them with a beef.

This came after The Ben used Bruce Melodies's recently released song 'Sowe' in an Instagram post, a move that is also said to have pushed the song to generate over 300,000 views in 24 hours, and went on to cross 1,000,000 YouTube views.

The gesture was well-received by tens of thousands of his followers who showed him respect for the cause despite recent alleged feud between the two artists.

ALSO READ: The Ben vs Bruce Melodie: What is behind the alleged 'beef' between the two artistes?

Reacting to The Ben's support for his new song, Bruce Melodie said that all is well with the latter and made it clear that it is the media and fans who were fueling the tension.

"Everything is good with The Ben," Melodie told TV host Luckman Nzeyimana via Versus, a showbiz talk show broadcast on Rwanda Television, on Wednesday 24 July.

'Dore Imbogo' singer passes on

Valentine Nyiransengiyumva, known for her song Dore Imbogo, passed on Saturday, July 27.

She died of illness after weeks hospitalized at Kibuye Hospital in Nyamasheke District.

Appearing on different YouTube channels and her sense of humor during interviews is what made her a celebrity in the last couple of months.

ALSO READ: Who is 'Dore Imbogo' singer?

Born and raised in Nyamasheke District, the 26-year-old was also made a named for herself when she released 'Dore Imbogo,' her debut song which went on to make waves in the country.

