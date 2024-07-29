Uganda: Bobi Wine Delivers 10,000-Litre Water Tank to Batwa Community in Kisoro

29 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Adam Mayambala

In a significant gesture of support and solidarity, Bobiwine, alongside his team, has delivered a 10,000-litre water tank to the marginalized Batwa community residing at Mpeerwa Camp in Nyakabande, Kisoro District. The initiative aims to address the community's critical challenge of accessing clean water.

Several months ago, Bobiwine and his family visited the Batwa community, witnessing firsthand the struggles faced by the residents. Touched by their plight, he pledged to support them, identifying the dire need for a sustainable water supply as a top priority.

True to his promise, Bobiwine's team successfully installed the large-capacity water tank, which is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for the Batwa people by providing a reliable source of clean water. This initiative underscores the importance of taking actionable steps to support marginalized communities while working towards broader societal change.

"As we strive to change our country and have a better-governed society, it's important that we do the little we can to improve the lives of our people," Bobiwine stated. "We are committed to making fundamental changes to better the lives of Ugandans."

The Batwa community, often referred to as the "forest people," has faced numerous challenges since being displaced from their ancestral lands. Access to basic necessities like clean water has been a persistent issue, impacting their health and well-being.

This initiative by Bobiwine and his team represents a beacon of hope for the Batwa community, emphasizing the impact that targeted local interventions can have in transforming lives.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.