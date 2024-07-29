Uganda: Museveni Commends Deputy Speaker Tayebwa's Dad for Hard Work

President Museveni has commended Mzee Daudi Bangirana, the father of Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, for his hard work and for educating his children to become responsible citizens of Uganda.

On Sunday, Museveni met Tayebwa's family in Nyamiyaga, Bitereko, Ruhinda-Mitooma District during a thanksgiving ceremony celebrating Mzee Bangirana's 80th birthday and 48 years of marriage. The President gifted Mzee Bangirana with five Friesian cows.

Museveni then addressed residents at a rally at Rwakitandara Playground, cautioning them against identity politics based on religion and tribe, as it undermines Ugandans' prosperity.

He emphasized that when the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came to power in 1986, it focused on solving citizens' problems through interest-based politics.

"We started with immunization for all, then moved to free education through Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE/USE). We also prioritized security," he said.

He warned headteachers in government-owned schools against charging fees, which cause poor children to drop out.

Museveni reiterated the government's efforts to ensure all Ugandans prosper by joining the money economy.

He encouraged Mitooma residents to adopt the four-acre farming model to improve their livelihoods.

"On one acre, grow coffee; on the second, grow fruits; on the third, practice zero grazing; and on the fourth, grow food crops. Additionally, do poultry and piggery for non-Muslims. If you are near swamps, consider fish farming," he advised.

He also urged modern farming methods like irrigation to increase productivity.

Museveni cautioned against land fragmentation, recommending allocating shares to family members in percentages to preserve land holdings, which average one and a half acres per family.

Furthermore, Museveni reiterated his strong stance against corruption, urging accounting officers to be strict and not let anyone mislead them, as they would be held responsible for any wrongdoing.

Earlier, a new church, St. Karoli Lwanga in Kigarama Catholic Parish Bitereko, was commissioned. The church was constructed by Tayebwa in honor of his late grandmother, Julita Kaijarubi Tiruhongyerwa.

Tayebwa praised his late grandmother for raising him from the age of six with love and care, emphasizing her authentic and profound influence on his life.

"It was so authentic, it's hard to put into words," he said.

Tayebwa shared how his spiritual grandmother instilled in him the values of spirituality, hard work, and education, shaping him into the man he is today.