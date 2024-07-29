Uganda: Police - Complainants of Sexual Assault Were Not in Our Cells

Police have said members of the public who have come out to complain of being sexually assaulted following their arrest were not in their cells.

More than 100 youths were last week arrested over participating in the march to parliament, protesting against corruption.

However, some of the suspects released from police detention reported they had been sexually assaulted while in police cells, sparking widespread criticism. But police denied the allegation.

Commenting about the matter on Monday, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke dismissed them as unfounded.

"The suspects who came through our hands on the day as it is alleged, didn't spend a night in custody. They were taken to court on the day they had been arrested," Kituuma said.

The allegations of sexual assault against suspects involved in the march to parliament protests has kept growing, especially on social media.

Lawyer, Eron Kiiza is quoted to have said that one of the suspects had been assaulted sexually while in detention.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson, said it was wrong for the victims to run to social media instead of making formal complaints and reports to the law enforcement agency to kick off investigations and have culprits brought to book.

"As police, we have not yet formally received any complainant. The said complainant did so to Spire and he said he had been told. If we were to get a complaint of any nature, we would not sit on it since it is a violation of rights of suspects. If there is anybody out there who says they were sexually assaulted, they should report to police," Kituuma said.

"There is not shortcut to this. We cant deal with an anonymous victim."