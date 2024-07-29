Uganda: Minister for Energy Welcomes New ERA Board Member, Urges Commitment to Transparency.

29 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Minister for Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa, on Friday witnessed the swearing-in of Mr. Gustavio Bwoch to the Board of the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA).

In a post on X, Minister Nankabirwa congratulated Mr. Bwoch on his new role and emphasized the importance of upholding transparency, accountability, and good governance in the sector.

She expressed confidence in Mr. Bwoch's ability to play a crucial role in guiding the strategic direction of ERA, ensuring that the authority effectively regulates the electricity industry to benefit all Ugandans.

The Minister's statement underscores the government's commitment to promoting transparency and accountability in the energy sector, critical for attracting investment and ensuring reliable electricity supply.

With Mr. Bwoch on board, ERA is expected to continue its efforts to regulate the sector effectively, promote competition, and protect consumer interests.

The swearing-in of Mr. Bwoch marks a new chapter for ERA, and Minister Nankabirwa's words of encouragement and caution signal the government's high expectations for the authority's performance.

