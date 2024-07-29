Nigeria: Foundation Sensitises Jos Residents On Building Collapse

The Ike Odoeme Foundation at the weekend organised a street procession in Jos to sensitise the general public on building collapse and how to mitigate the menace.

The foundation's programme manager, Suzie Agas, said the procession was to enlighten and encourage members on their roles to address the challenge.

According to her, they visited the victims of the Saints Academy Jos building collapse in hospitals to show their support, and met with 11 patients receiving treatment for injuries sustained.

"During the visit, the foundation donated N50,000 to each of the 11 victims, demonstrating its pledge to provide better lives for the old, women and children while expressing regret over the incident and emphasised the organisation's commitment to engage stakeholders to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Also speaking, a civil engineer, Engr. Mrs Salome Pam, lauded the foundation for their efforts, saying the tragedy was an avoidable one if professionals in the build industry were engaged in the construction of the school.

Pam advised parents to pay attention to their children, saying many complaints were made by the kids about their observations at the school before its eventual collapse.