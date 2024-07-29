Angola: Paris2024 Olympics - André Matias Reaches Olympic Rowing Quarter-Finals

28 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Rower André Matias qualified, this Sunday, for the quarter-finals of the rowing event at the Olympic Games taking place in Paris, France.

André Matias finished in the first two places in his series, in a repechage competition of the 2000 individual meters, held at the Île-de-France Nautical, in Vaires-sur-Marne.

On Saturday, for the first round, André Matias finished seventh, with a time of seven minutes and 58 seconds.

The Angolan qualified for the Paris2024 Olympic Games, at the African Championship in Tunisia, senior sculls, where he finished in the top three.

André Matias already competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

In addition to rowing, Angola is in France with canoeing, sailing, swimming, judo, athletics and women's handball.

