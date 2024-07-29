Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Strike Al-Shabaab Hideout in Lower Jubba Region

29 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — In a significant operation carried out by the Bir-Jeesh Brigade of the Jubbaland Darwish forces, an attack was launched on a hideout of the Al-Shabaab group in the forest area of the Lower Jubba region.

The operation, aimed specifically at eliminating members of the group, resulted in the killing of two Al-Shabaab members and the wounding of another.

The targeted attack by the Jubbaland Darwish forces underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the presence of Al-Shabaab in the region. The Bir-Jeesh Brigade, known for its specialized operations, successfully neutralized the threat posed by the militants who were using the forested area as a cover.

This operation is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and security of the region, with the Jubbaland forces demonstrating their commitment to combating terrorism and extremism.

The successful elimination of these militants is a step towards stabilizing the area and protecting the local population from the influence and violence perpetrated by Al-Shabaab.

As the situation in the Lower Jubba region continues to develop, the Jubbaland forces remain vigilant and proactive in their efforts to maintain peace and security.

The successful operation against the Al-Shabaab hideout serves as a testament to the effectiveness of their strategies and the dedication of the soldiers involved.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.