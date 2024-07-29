Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Strike Al-Shabaab Hideout in Lower Jubba Region

Kismayo, Somalia — In a significant operation carried out by the Bir-Jeesh Brigade of the Jubbaland Darwish forces, an attack was launched on a hideout of the Al-Shabaab group in the forest area of the Lower Jubba region.

The operation, aimed specifically at eliminating members of the group, resulted in the killing of two Al-Shabaab members and the wounding of another.

The targeted attack by the Jubbaland Darwish forces underscores the ongoing efforts to combat the presence of Al-Shabaab in the region. The Bir-Jeesh Brigade, known for its specialized operations, successfully neutralized the threat posed by the militants who were using the forested area as a cover.

This operation is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and security of the region, with the Jubbaland forces demonstrating their commitment to combating terrorism and extremism.

The successful elimination of these militants is a step towards stabilizing the area and protecting the local population from the influence and violence perpetrated by Al-Shabaab.

As the situation in the Lower Jubba region continues to develop, the Jubbaland forces remain vigilant and proactive in their efforts to maintain peace and security.

The successful operation against the Al-Shabaab hideout serves as a testament to the effectiveness of their strategies and the dedication of the soldiers involved.