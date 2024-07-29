Kenya: Court Refers War Between Mwangaza, MCAs, to Njuri Njeke

Nairobi — The Meru High Court has postponed the ruling on a petition seeking to halt the impeachment motion against governor Kawira Mwangaza to August 20 to give room for talks through the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism.

The court was expected to make the ruling today halting the impeachment procedure which will mark the the third impeachment motion against Mwangaza.

Justice Linus Kassan said the court would issue directions on August 20 to give room for dialogue before the Njuri Njeke.

"That to promote an active ADR, ruling is deferred to August 20, 2024,"Kassan stated.

Njuri Ncheke is the supreme governing council of elders for the Meru people of Kenya.

Also filling a judicial role, it is the apex of the Meru traditional structure of governance.

The judge directed the MCAs and the embattled governor to appear before the Njuri Njeke Council with their counsels on Wednesday.

"That Njuri Njeke Supreme Council of Ameru elders are hereby advised to submit their resolutions or lack of it between the parties herein not later than three weeks," the Judge stated.

Governor Mwangaza through his lawyer Elias Mutuma told the court the impeachment motion was a political witchhunt by his detractors.

The Meru Governor poked holes on the impeachment motion saying it was flawed as some cases titled as evidence were active in court.

She pointed out to external forces out to edge her out of office based on political differences as MCAs in the county assembly are divided along political lines.

While deferring the ruling, Justice Kassan told the parties that the impeachment motion ought to be water tight in cognizant public interest to avoid initiating a tedious procedure in futility.

He pointed out that the court doesn't intend to interfere with separation of powers but ought to halt the process at this juncture in the event it would be a waste of taxpayers monies.