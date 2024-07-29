Kenya Plans to Grow Tourist Numbers With Kenyan Diaspora

Nairobi — Kenya is looking to grow the number of tourist arrivals from the Kenyans in the diaspora.

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) seeks to achieve this through a tourism marketing campaign aimed at rallying Kenyans living abroad to support the nation's tourism industry.

Unveiled on the sidelines of the Paris Olympics, the campaign, titled 'Ziara Kenya: One Diaspora, One Tourist' will leverage the extensive networks of the Kenyan diaspora to bring at least one tourist per diaspora member to Kenya annually.

Addressing the diaspora community at the Kenya House during the campaign launch, KTB CEO June Chepkemei emphasized the critical role the diaspora plays in promoting tourism in Kenya.

"The Kenyan diaspora is a formidable and equally patriotic community that continues to shape the fortunes of our nation. This campaign will harness the passion and goodwill of this community to boost tourism," she said.

To equip the diaspora for this role, KTB will offer an online e-learning program and certification that provides in-depth knowledge, skills, and inspiration to promote Kenya effectively.

Additionally, KTB will conduct webinars, virtual tours, and appoint influential diaspora members as campaign ambassadors to globally champion the initiative.

The board also plans to participate in key diaspora events to further publicize the campaign.

KTB seeks to leverage the increasing number of Kenyans living abroad, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs estimated at four million by the end of 2023.

Diaspora remittances are currently the leading source of foreign exchange for Kenya, reaching a record Sh671 billion (US$4.19 billion) in 2023.

With Kenya attracting 1.96 million international tourists in 2023, the KTB aims to increase visitor arrivals to 3 million by the end of 2024 through initiatives like this.