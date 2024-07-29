Rwanda: Kagame, New UK Premier Discuss Illegal Migration Crisis

29 July 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

President Paul Kagame and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, July 27, discussed collaboration between Rwanda and the United Kingdom in tackling illegal migration.

Kagame and Starmer, who met in Paris on the side-lines of the Olympic Games, "discussed their shared commitment to continue working together on solutions to tackle illegal migration," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

"They agreed that it is a pressing global challenge, and breaking the business model of criminal gangs who profit from people's suffering must be the priority."

The meeting came less than one month after the new UK Prime Minister was reportedly suggested he would end a treaty signed by his predecessor to partner with Rwanda in tackling illegal migration affecting the European country.

Signed in December 2023 when Rishi Sunak was Prime Minister, the migration treaty sought to reinforce the Migration and Economic Development Partnership Agreement which was initiated in April 2022 between the two governments.

Under the partnership, asylum seekers arriving in the UK illegally would be sent to Rwanda where their claims would be considered. While in Rwanda, the asylum seekers would be supported socioeconomically and a special tribunal would be set up to handle their claims.

Starmer took over on July 5, after the Labour Party won elections and replaced the Conservative Party from the premiership.

Although it is not clear whether the treaty has been scrapped, the Rwandan government said in early July that it had taken note of the new UK Government's intention to terminate it.

The Office of the Government Spokesperson said Rwanda had "fully upheld its side of the agreement," adding that it was committed to providing safety and opportunities for refugees and migrants.

Rwanda reiterated that the partnership was an initiative of the UK Government, which sought "to address the crisis of irregular migration affecting the UK -- a problem of the UK, not Rwanda."

The UK-Rwanda partnership came about as the previous two UK governments sought to deter illegal migration, especially tens of thousands of people arriving in the UK illegally through the English Channel. They also sought to stop networks of criminal gangs that smuggle migrants into the UK.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.