Rwanda: Transfer Updates - Mugunga Agrees Deal to Join Gorilla FC

Former APR FC forward Yves Mugunga has reportedly agreed a one -year deal with Gorilla FC.

Mugunga, 27, has been training with Gorilla FC at their IPRC-Kicukiro training base as talks were underway and they have now reached an agreement.

The striker has been without a club since leaving Kiyovu Sports in the middle of the 2023/24 season due to unpaid wages.

He is set to fill the void left by striker Johnson Adeaga who left Gorilla FC after his contract was not renewed after four years of service.

Mukura Victory Sports have also parted ways with striker Abubakar Uwiduhaye after he failed to impress coach Lofti Afahmia during the 2023/24 season. Despite finishing fourth, the Huye-based club struggled upfront and the arrival of Ghanaian striker Agyenim Boateng.

Elsewhere, Muhazi United have acquired Burundian midfielder Amani Muhimpundu from Bumamuru FC, Congolese Elie Issa as well as Ahmed Kwizera from second tier club Tsinda Batsinde FC. Each player joined the Rwamagana-based club on a two-year deal.