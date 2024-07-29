Rwanda: Govt Hands Over Key Veterinary Services to Private Operators

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI) has announced that key veterinary services will now be provided by private operators under the 'Veterinary Sanitary Mandate' Scheme, with government oversight. This initiative aims to bring veterinary services closer to farmers, establishing a strong link between private veterinarians and the state.

The mandate places veterinarians at the service of the state and the public for general interest missions, such as early detection and control of animal diseases.

Jean-Claude Ndorimana, Director General of Animal Resources Development at MINAGRI, highlighted that the growing livestock population has led farmers to rely heavily on sector-level animal resources officers. However, these officers are often too few and too far from farmers to provide effective services.

"Farmers, especially cattle farmers, have been complaining about poor veterinary services. Our current structure, with animal resources officers at the sector level, does not offer proximity veterinary services," he explained.

He noted that it is challenging for one animal resources officer to serve all farmers in a sector due to time constraints and other duties.

Veterinary services encompass a wide range of responsibilities, including animal housing, diet, welfare, and disease detection.

"A vet who is closer to farmers can detect and address issues promptly," Ndorimana said.

The new scheme aims to reform and improve the existing veterinary service delivery model. Ndorimana pointed out that many sector-level animal resources officers lack specialized veterinary skills, as they are not necessarily trained veterinarians. This has led to farmers mistakenly assuming that these officers can handle serious animal illnesses.

ALSO READ: Government to Privatize Veterinary Services

Under the scheme, private vet practitioners will provide various services, including animal care, housing, feeding, disease treatment, artificial insemination, and animal product inspection.

"After consulting different stakeholders, it was agreed to release these services to private practitioners and bring them closer to farmers," Ndorimana said.

Private Veterinarians to Be Organised into Companies

To implement the Veterinary Sanitary Mandate Scheme, private veterinarians will be organised into companies that will deploy practitioners at the sector level. Currently, the veterinary council has over 5,000 members, indicating a gap in animal treatment and production despite high demand.

"Qualified veterinarians in these companies will also provide extension services on animal care. The companies will include animal resources experts alongside vet doctors and technicians. A shortlist of qualified companies approved by RAB will provide these services," he explained.

Districts will sign contracts with these companies, employing them based on the number of animals in each area. Farmers will pay for these services as usual, following prices regulated by a ministerial order.

Animal resources officers at the district and sector levels will coordinate and monitor the operations of private vet companies. In the event of an outbreak, districts may contract these companies, using earmarked funds to support vet activities, primarily for mass vaccinations. Development partners will also support the scheme.

Ernest Sibomana, a farmer from Rwamagana District, called for strict compliance with government-set veterinary service prices.

"We hear about harmonized prices, but technicians still charge whatever they want. This scheme should ensure compliance with these prices. Farmers need to be aware of the correct prices," he urged.

Prices were set under a 2017 ministerial order.

ALSO READ: Government Harmonizes Fees for Veterinary Services

Reports indicate that some vet technicians charge up to Rwf50,000 for facilitating cesarean births for pigs, while the ministerial order suggests a price between Rwf10,000 and Rwf20,000.

New Veterinary and Animal Sciences College

These veterinary service reforms coincide with the government's construction of a Rwf13.3 billion Veterinary Laboratory Complex at the University of Rwanda's Nyagatare campus in Eastern Province. This facility will enhance veterinary medicine, livestock production, and technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lab will conduct scientific experiments, analyses, and research for both domestic and wild animals nationwide and regionally, according to University of Rwanda officials. It will also support the proposed new College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Production, and Sciences.

Endorsed by the cabinet on February 27, 2024, this decision aims to elevate research efforts and increase the number of qualified veterinary professionals. The existing College of Agriculture, Animal Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine (CAVM) will be restructured into two distinct entities: the College of Agriculture and the College of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences.

With the country experiencing significant increases in animal populations, including cows, goats, sheep, poultry, and pigs, the new college is set to lead innovations in animal husbandry practices and productivity enhancements.