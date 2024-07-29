Egypt Wins 1st Medal in 2024 Paris Olympics

Fencer Mohamed el-Sayed clinched Egypt's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scooping the bronze in the Men's Epee Individual event.

El-Sayed achieved this remarkable prize by defeating Tibor Andrasfi of Hungary in a closely contested match, finishing with a score of 8-7 in overtime.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Egypt, as it is the nation's second medal in fencing; following Alaa Aboulkassem's silver in the London 2012 Olympics.

The 21-year-old started his journey by beating Colombian fencer Jhon Rodríguez 15-7, before taking down Italy's Santarelli 15-10 and then taking victory over Belgium's Neisser Loyola 9-8 in the quarterfinal.

In the semi-final, El-Sayed lost to Frenchman and world number three Yannick Borel 15-9, before facing Andrasfi in the play-off.

Egypt has sent its largest-ever team to Paris for this year's Games, with its delegation numbering 149 competitors.

Elsewhere, Lee Kiefer won back-to-back gold medals in foil fencing and her teammate Lauren Scruggs took the silver to make history as the first Black fencer to win an Olympic medal in an individual women's event for the United States.

Kiefer won 15-6 in the final against Scruggs and celebrated by pirouetting down the piste in joy.

The vocal crowd in the cavernous Grand Palais was a huge contrast to the hushed, empty venue in Chiba, Japan, where Kiefer won her first Olympic gold three years ago under pandemic restrictions.

Kiefer's gold medal is the fifth of all time in an individual event for a US fencer. She follows Mariel Zagunis in 2004 and 2008 as the only American fencers to win gold in the same event twice.

There hadn't been an all-US final in an Olympic fencing event since 2008, when Zagunis beat Sada Jacobson in saber as part of an American podium sweep. Before that, the last time it happened was in 1904.

"I'm definitely more happy than disappointed," Scruggs said. "I think that it was shocking for me to be here in the first place, so I don't even think I've had time to process losing, if I'm being honest. Just shocking and just super grateful."

Eleanor Harvey became the first Canadian ever to win an Olympic fencing medal when she beat Alice Volpi of Italy 15-12 for the bronze.