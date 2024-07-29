Egypt Media Forum 2024 to Kick Off in November

The third Egypt Media Forum will take place on 23-24 November and is expected to draw over 2,000 local and international journalists.

Under the theme 'A Little Right... A Little Left!', the 2024 edition will feature over 90 events offering innovative discussion formats and creative technical platforms, discussing pressing professional and technological challenges.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the third edition will be held in cooperation with a host of prominent Egyptian, regional and international partners.

Noha El Nahhas, President of the Egypt Media Forum, said that this year, the forum will focus on crucial professional issues at the regional and international levels, sparking a series of professional and technical discussions.

El Nahhas noted that a new digital registration system will be introduced this year, along with streamlined procedures to maximize journalist and media professional attendance from Egypt and abroad.

In addition, advanced digital services will be provided to enhance the overall experience, she pointed out.

Digital registration for the forum will open in the second half of September and close on 1 November.

The Egypt Media Forum is an annual international platform based in Cairo dedicated to advancing the media industry.

The event aims to foster knowledge sharing, capacity building, and professional development to enhance the media landscape in Egypt and the region.

The second Egypt Media Forum took place in 2023 under the theme "A World Without Media."

The event examined the growing challenges facing professional journalism amidst intensifying global conflicts.

The inaugural Egypt Media Forum was held in 2022 and explored the characteristics, behaviours, and preferences of contemporary audiences, with a particular focus on the "rebellious audience" and effective content delivery strategies.

AHRAM