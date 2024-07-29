Africa: Digital Cooperation Between China and Africa

Experts have high hopes for the China-Africa Digital Cooperation Forum, in exchanging experiences and best practices related to digital development strategies and the fields of communications and information technology, including digital infrastructure and technologies, innovation, digital transformation and digital capacity building, which ultimately contributes to advancing and developing African economies, and keeping pace with the requirements of the era in the fields of digital transformation.

Egypt was keen to participate in this important forum, which is organized by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology over two days, within the framework of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum "FOCAC".

During the conference, Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, will review the current axes of digital cooperation between Egypt, China and African countries, and propose future plans for joint cooperation.