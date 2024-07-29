South Africa: Flights Resume At Cape Town Airport After Sunday Power Outage, Probe Under Way

Flights are now able to land at and depart Cape Town International Airport after a power outage caused disruptions on Sunday. An investigation is under way to determine the cause.

Listen to this article 3 min Listen to this article 3 min On Sunday night, flights were unable to land at or depart from Cape Town International Airport for several hours due to a power supply problem that affected runway lights, airside fire rescue and air traffic navigation services.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed at 1am on Monday that the runway lights and navigational aids had returned to service, allowing 11 aircraft to land at the airport.

Ernest Mulibana, a corporate communication strategist at Acsa, confirmed later on Monday that the situation at the airport had improved significantly as flights were landing and departing. Technical issues were still being resolved.

The cause of the outage is being investigated by a team of technicians and experts as they continue with permanent repairs and restoration of the network at the airport.

"The idea is to have this matter restored as soon as possible because there is a timeline and at the moment we are still figuring out what happened," said Mulibana.

Mulibana was not able to provide the exact number of flights that had been delayed or cancelled, saying that after the runway lights and navigational aids were returned, United Airlines,...