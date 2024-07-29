South Africa: Zuma's 'Unfair' Disciplinary Hearing a Kangaroo Court, Says Mk Party

29 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

MK Party says Zuma will be seeking out legal advice on the matter. He has 21 days to appeal the ANC NDC's decision to expel him from the ANC.

The Umkhonto We Sizwe party has accused the ANC of handling the disciplinary hearing of former president Jacob Zuma unfairly. The party has gone as far as likening the ANC National Disciplinary Committee to a kangaroo court.

Following the leaking of the ANC National Disciplinary Committee report that sets out that former President Jacob Zuma has been expelled by the party, his uMkhontho Wesizwe party has hit back, saying that the process was flawed.

The party says Zuma will be seeking out legal advice on the matter. He has 21 days to appeal the NDC's decision.

"An examination of the leaked document reveals that the disciplinary process was not only profoundly flawed, but also conducted in a manner akin to a kangaroo court. This situation is exacerbated by the ANC's contradictory behavior, initially scheduling a physical hearing in May, only to later withdraw this commitment," it reads.

In a statement, the MK party states that there is mention of intimidation in the report, which points to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula against Zuma's representative in the case, Tony Yengeni.

"Moreover, the document details intimidation tactics employed by Fikile Mbalula...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.