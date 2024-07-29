South Africa: Call for Inclusion of Young Professionals in Finding Solutions to Water Challenges

The National Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba has thrust into the spotlight the inclusion of young professionals in research and innovation to improve the water sector.

The Department of Water and Sanitation, in conjunction with its entity in Limpopo, Lepelle Northern Water, hosted the Indaba under the theme: "Actively embracing the socio-economic gains of our democracy" last week.

Addressing the young professionals, Lepelle Northern Board Chairperson, Dr Nndweleni Mphephu, emphasised the significance of the youth's active participation in research and innovation in the sector.

"As many might be aware of the challenges facing the water sector, which are increasingly being exacerbated by the impact of climate change, I urge you all to invest your brilliant young and sharp minds into research and to find long lasting solutions that could steer the sector to new heights," Mphephu said.

The Department's Chief Director responsible for Intergovernmental Relations, Sector Transformation and Provincial Governance, Petunia Ramunenyiwa emphasised the department's commitment to the inclusion of young professionals, as a means to finding innovative solutions to address challenges faced by the sector.

"This Indaba is one of the programmes of the Department of Water and Sanitation that is very close to my heart, and it is by no means just a talk shop but a platform for engagement and exchange of knowledge and technical expertise that will improve the sector's governance and transformation," Ramunenyiwa said.

The indaba undertook discussions that provided opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise aimed at improving the sector's governance and transformation.

These included discussions on understanding national water and sanitation issues and government priorities, providing youth with information, opportunities, and technical resources available within the sector, as well as encouraging community involvement in the sector and establishing partnerships with the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders, among others.

To give a first-hand account of the operations of water testing and water treatment, the department and Lepelle Northern Water led a guided tour of the Ebenezer Water Treatment Plant, which mainly treats water abstracted from Ebenezer Dam and supplies to Polokwane Local Municipality and surrounding areas.

An excursion was also undertaken to the University of Limpopo's water laboratory to explore the analytical methods used to conduct water quality analysis.

The laboratory is among the country's best and most advanced technologies, which use methods, including inductively coupled plasma to analyse heavy metals in water samples.

The National Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba was attended by more than 400 participants in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector from various backgrounds, including unemployed individuals, professionals, entrepreneurs, young professionals and civil society organisations.

The four-day Indaba was held in Polokwane, in Limpopo from 22-25 July 2024.

Among the issues discussed were the department's youth strategy with a special focus on innovations and entrepreneurship, challenges and opportunities in South Africa's water and sanitation sector, South Africa's water issues in the global context, as well as education and career opportunities within the sector.