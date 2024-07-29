Tunisia: Increase in Prices of Most Varieties of Fruit, Vegetables and Fish At Bir El Kassaa Wholesale Market in June 2024 (Onagri)

29 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The evolution of the overall supply and prices of the main commodities at the Bir El Kassaa wholesale market, in June 2024, shows a significant increase in the selling prices of most varieties of fruits, vegetables and fish, ranging from 189% to 1,446 millimes/kg for onions and 3% for apples to 2,878 millimes/kg), according to figures published by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

With regard to fruits, the increase concerned the prices of watermelons, an increase of 94%, to 994 millimes/kg, but also flat peaches (81%), to reach 3,295 millimes/kg, as well as peaches, whose price rose to 2,742 millimes/kg, with an increase of 63%.

For other summer fruits, the price increase varies between 33% and 3%. These are plums and grapes (+33%), sold at 3,507 millimes/kg and 6,000 millimes/kg respectively, melons (+31%, at 2,098 millimes/kg), figs (+25%, at 5,000 millimes/kg), green almonds (+5% at 1,805 millimes/kg), and apples (+3%, at 2,878 millimes/kg). On the other hand, a decrease in the prices of other fruits was recorded in June 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, which concerned the prices of apricots (-9%, to 2,546 millimes / kg), strawberries (-18%, to 2,628 millimes / kg) and citrus fruits (-64%, to 1,426 millimes / kg).

The evolution of the supply of fruits on the wholesale market showed that the quantities of watermelons, peaches, flat peaches, plums, melons and apricots marked a decrease.

Regarding vegetable prices, they also experienced an increase, particularly those of onions, with a 189% increase, to 1,446 millimes / kg, peppers (60% to 2,743 millimes / kg), zucchini (44%, to 1,124 millimes / kg), parsley (32%, to 1,029 millimes / kg), hot peppers (28%, to 1,753 millimes / kg), cucumbers (16%, to 1,817 millimes / kg), potatoes (11%, to 1,170 millimes / kg) and tomatoes (4%, to 808 millimes / kg)

Only the quantities of potatoes recorded a decrease of 9%, from 2,305 tonnes in June 2023 to 2,106 tonnes in June 2024.

As for fish, the price increase for some varieties has ranged from 50% to 7%. These are the varieties of Whiting (50%, at 15,787 millimes/kg), Mackerel (48%, at 20,315 millimes/kg), Lippu Mullet (40%, at 10,168 millimes/kg), Red Mullet (24%, at 28,351 millimes/kg), Sardines (20%, at 4,769 millimes/kg), and Cuttlefish (7%, at 19,000 millimes/kg)

The drop in fish prices in June 2024 compared to the same month in 2023 concerned in particular those of Horse Mackerel (-7% at 3,890 millimes/kg), and Pataclet (17% at 3,730 millimes/kg)

The supply of almost all varieties of fish recorded a decrease in June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.