Tunisia: Increase in Prices of Most Varieties of Fruit, Vegetables and Fish At Bir El Kassaa Wholesale Market in June 2024 (Onagri)

Tunis — The evolution of the overall supply and prices of the main commodities at the Bir El Kassaa wholesale market, in June 2024, shows a significant increase in the selling prices of most varieties of fruits, vegetables and fish, ranging from 189% to 1,446 millimes/kg for onions and 3% for apples to 2,878 millimes/kg), according to figures published by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

With regard to fruits, the increase concerned the prices of watermelons, an increase of 94%, to 994 millimes/kg, but also flat peaches (81%), to reach 3,295 millimes/kg, as well as peaches, whose price rose to 2,742 millimes/kg, with an increase of 63%.

For other summer fruits, the price increase varies between 33% and 3%. These are plums and grapes (+33%), sold at 3,507 millimes/kg and 6,000 millimes/kg respectively, melons (+31%, at 2,098 millimes/kg), figs (+25%, at 5,000 millimes/kg), green almonds (+5% at 1,805 millimes/kg), and apples (+3%, at 2,878 millimes/kg). On the other hand, a decrease in the prices of other fruits was recorded in June 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, which concerned the prices of apricots (-9%, to 2,546 millimes / kg), strawberries (-18%, to 2,628 millimes / kg) and citrus fruits (-64%, to 1,426 millimes / kg).

The evolution of the supply of fruits on the wholesale market showed that the quantities of watermelons, peaches, flat peaches, plums, melons and apricots marked a decrease.

Regarding vegetable prices, they also experienced an increase, particularly those of onions, with a 189% increase, to 1,446 millimes / kg, peppers (60% to 2,743 millimes / kg), zucchini (44%, to 1,124 millimes / kg), parsley (32%, to 1,029 millimes / kg), hot peppers (28%, to 1,753 millimes / kg), cucumbers (16%, to 1,817 millimes / kg), potatoes (11%, to 1,170 millimes / kg) and tomatoes (4%, to 808 millimes / kg)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Commodities Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Only the quantities of potatoes recorded a decrease of 9%, from 2,305 tonnes in June 2023 to 2,106 tonnes in June 2024.

As for fish, the price increase for some varieties has ranged from 50% to 7%. These are the varieties of Whiting (50%, at 15,787 millimes/kg), Mackerel (48%, at 20,315 millimes/kg), Lippu Mullet (40%, at 10,168 millimes/kg), Red Mullet (24%, at 28,351 millimes/kg), Sardines (20%, at 4,769 millimes/kg), and Cuttlefish (7%, at 19,000 millimes/kg)

The drop in fish prices in June 2024 compared to the same month in 2023 concerned in particular those of Horse Mackerel (-7% at 3,890 millimes/kg), and Pataclet (17% at 3,730 millimes/kg)

The supply of almost all varieties of fish recorded a decrease in June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.