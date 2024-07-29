Tunisia: Increase in Prices of Most Varieties of Fruit, Vegetables and Fish At Bir El Kassaa Wholesale Market in June 2024 (Onagri)

Tunis — The evolution of the overall supply and prices of the main commodities at the Bir El Kassaa wholesale market, in June 2024, shows a significant increase in the selling prices of most varieties of fruits, vegetables and fish, ranging from 189% to 1,446 millimes/kg for onions and 3% for apples to 2,878 millimes/kg), according to figures published by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).
With regard to fruits, the increase concerned the prices of watermelons, an increase of 94%, to 994 millimes/kg, but also flat peaches (81%), to reach 3,295 millimes/kg, as well as peaches, whose price rose to 2,742 millimes/kg, with an increase of 63%.
For other summer fruits, the price increase varies between 33% and 3%. These are plums and grapes (+33%), sold at 3,507 millimes/kg and 6,000 millimes/kg respectively, melons (+31%, at 2,098 millimes/kg), figs (+25%, at 5,000 millimes/kg), green almonds (+5% at 1,805 millimes/kg), and apples (+3%, at 2,878 millimes/kg). On the other hand, a decrease in the prices of other fruits was recorded in June 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, which concerned the prices of apricots (-9%, to 2,546 millimes / kg), strawberries (-18%, to 2,628 millimes / kg) and citrus fruits (-64%, to 1,426 millimes / kg).
The evolution of the supply of fruits on the wholesale market showed that the quantities of watermelons, peaches, flat peaches, plums, melons and apricots marked a decrease.
Regarding vegetable prices, they also experienced an increase, particularly those of onions, with a 189% increase, to 1,446 millimes / kg, peppers (60% to 2,743 millimes / kg), zucchini (44%, to 1,124 millimes / kg), parsley (32%, to 1,029 millimes / kg), hot peppers (28%, to 1,753 millimes / kg), cucumbers (16%, to 1,817 millimes / kg), potatoes (11%, to 1,170 millimes / kg) and tomatoes (4%, to 808 millimes / kg)
Only the quantities of potatoes recorded a decrease of 9%, from 2,305 tonnes in June 2023 to 2,106 tonnes in June 2024.
As for fish, the price increase for some varieties has ranged from 50% to 7%. These are the varieties of Whiting (50%, at 15,787 millimes/kg), Mackerel (48%, at 20,315 millimes/kg), Lippu Mullet (40%, at 10,168 millimes/kg), Red Mullet (24%, at 28,351 millimes/kg), Sardines (20%, at 4,769 millimes/kg), and Cuttlefish (7%, at 19,000 millimes/kg)
The drop in fish prices in June 2024 compared to the same month in 2023 concerned in particular those of Horse Mackerel (-7% at 3,890 millimes/kg), and Pataclet (17% at 3,730 millimes/kg)
The supply of almost all varieties of fish recorded a decrease in June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.