Uganda: The Gender Disparity in Arrests - Why Male Security Officers Rarely Arrest Women Offenders in Uganda

opinion

A concerning trend has emerged in Uganda's law enforcement, where male security officers seem reluctant to arrest women offenders. This phenomenon has sparked debate, raising questions about the role of gender in policing and the potential consequences for justice.

According to sources within the Uganda Police Force, male officers often hesitate to arrest women due to cultural and societal factors. "There's a perception that arresting a woman is somehow disrespectful or unmanly," said a senior police officer, who wished to remain anonymous. "This mindset is deeply ingrained, making it challenging to address."

However, the law is clear: security officers, regardless of gender, have the authority to arrest individuals who break the law. The Police Act and the Constitution of Uganda do not differentiate between male and female offenders.

So, is it only female security officers who should arrest female offenders? Not. The notion that only women can arrest women perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes and undermines the principle of equality in law enforcement.

Experts argue that this disparity has far-reaching consequences, including Inconsistent application of the law, Perpetuation of gender bias, Erosion of trust in law enforcement and Increased vulnerability for women, as they may be less likely to report crimes

To address this issue, the Uganda Police Force must Provide comprehensive training on gender sensitivity and equality, Encourage a culture shift, emphasise the importance of impartial policing and Ensure accountability and consequences for officers who fail to enforce the law without bias

Ultimately, the law must be applied equally, regardless of gender. Uganda's security agencies must recognize and address this disparity, ensuring justice is served without discrimination.