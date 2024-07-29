Uganda: The Gender Disparity in Arrests - Why Male Security Officers Rarely Arrest Women Offenders in Uganda

29 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
opinion By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

A concerning trend has emerged in Uganda's law enforcement, where male security officers seem reluctant to arrest women offenders. This phenomenon has sparked debate, raising questions about the role of gender in policing and the potential consequences for justice.

According to sources within the Uganda Police Force, male officers often hesitate to arrest women due to cultural and societal factors. "There's a perception that arresting a woman is somehow disrespectful or unmanly," said a senior police officer, who wished to remain anonymous. "This mindset is deeply ingrained, making it challenging to address."

However, the law is clear: security officers, regardless of gender, have the authority to arrest individuals who break the law. The Police Act and the Constitution of Uganda do not differentiate between male and female offenders.

So, is it only female security officers who should arrest female offenders? Not. The notion that only women can arrest women perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes and undermines the principle of equality in law enforcement.

Experts argue that this disparity has far-reaching consequences, including Inconsistent application of the law, Perpetuation of gender bias, Erosion of trust in law enforcement and Increased vulnerability for women, as they may be less likely to report crimes

To address this issue, the Uganda Police Force must Provide comprehensive training on gender sensitivity and equality, Encourage a culture shift, emphasise the importance of impartial policing and Ensure accountability and consequences for officers who fail to enforce the law without bias

Ultimately, the law must be applied equally, regardless of gender. Uganda's security agencies must recognize and address this disparity, ensuring justice is served without discrimination.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.