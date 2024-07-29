Ugandans Can Cross Borders With Expired National IDs - Govt

The Internal Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi has said Ugandan citizens with expired National IDs will be able to use them to travel across East Africa and for business transactions.

He made the remarks during the weekly security press briefing held in Naguru on Monday.

Recently, Ugandans have been worried about the fate of National IDs that will have expired ahead of the planned mass registration and renewal exercise.

Some wondered on social media if they could still travel across East Africa or make transactions using expired National IDs.

While addressing the press, Mundeyi explained that Ugandans can still use the National IDs whether expired or not to East African countries, with whom Uganda has a tripartite agreement.

"Some of these countries like Kenya and Rwanda specifically, we have a tripartite agreement to allow the citizens of these countries to travel to each other's country using the National ID. There has been confusion recently especially for those who are carrying expired National IDs," Mundeyi said.

He added, "People have been wondering on social media are they going to be disturbed in terms of travel with National ID? The answer is no! That National ID you carry has a NIN. A NIN does not expire and it is the most important feature on that National ID. So, you will continue to transact all businesses even with that expired National ID."

Besides traveling, Mundeyi noted that Ugandans are still able to use the expired National IDs to process passports or open bank accounts.

Some National IDs are set to expire beginning August.

Last month, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) announced it would embark on mass registration and renewal of national IDs countrywide, at the end this month (July).

NIRA executive director, Rose Kisembo, last month told journalists that the exercise which was earlier scheduled to begin on June 1, had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The mass enrollment and renewal exercise was set to start on June, 1, 2024 but due to unforeseen delays in the procurement process, the exercise didn't take off. Nevertheless, by the end of July, 2024, the exercise will commence," Kisembo said.