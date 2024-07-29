Malawi: Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule Goes Continental Championing Gastronomy Tourism for Malawi

Minister of Tourism in Malawi, Vera Kamtukule, is attending the inaugural United Nations (UN) Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa. The forum, taking place at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe, is hosted under the patronage of the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Gastronomy tourism, also known as culinary or food tourism, involves travelers planning their trips primarily around the culinary experiences of a specific region, country, or destination. This form of tourism encompasses activities such as visiting local markets, dining at renowned restaurants, participating in cooking classes, attending food festivals, and exploring food and beverage trails.

In recent years, gastronomy tourism has emerged as a significant motivator for travel, offering authentic experiences that appeal to the growing interest in food among travelers who seek deeper connections with local communities during their trips.

Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Minister Kamtukule emphasized that, although the term "gastronomy tourism" may be new, the concept has always been an integral part of Malawian culture and heritage. She highlighted the importance of promoting Malawi's unique culinary traditions under the umbrella of gastronomy tourism.

"As a country, we aim to promote both gastronomy and agri-tourism because food is a fundamental component of life, yet people often overlook the production process. In Malawi, our approach to gastronomy extends beyond celebrating our cuisine to honoring the dedicated individuals who produce it," stated Kamtukule.

She further noted that this form of tourism presents significant opportunities for sustainable development, cultural exchange, and community empowerment. "Africa's gastronomic heritage is rich and diverse, yet often overlooked by tourists. Our flavors narrate stories of cultural traditions, from ancient recipes to modern innovations. African cuisine is a fusion of influences, blending ancestral recipes with the creativity of chefs who elevate local specialties and ingredients, inviting the world to experience the richness of African gastronomy."

The forum has attracted participants from various countries, including Ghana, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Morocco, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, the Republic of Sierra Leone, and Eswatini.