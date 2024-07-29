Zimbabwe: Mthuli Targets Chinese Dominated Brick Manufacturers, Proposes Sector Be Reserved for Locals

28 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube has proposed amendments to the Indigenisation and Empowerment Act that will add Chinese dominated businesses such as brick manufacturing and borehole drilling on its list of reserved commercial enterprises.

The proposal is included in Ncube's Mid-Year Budget Statement, which he presented in Parliament last week.

Chinese nationals have invested a lot in brick manufacturing, with areas such as Dzivarasekwa Extension housing over 10.

Despite claims that labour rights are ignored, hundreds of locals have found employment in these companies, sustaining livelihoods of locals.

The same can be said about Hatcliff, Southlea Park, Norton and other high density areas on the edges of Harare.

"Mr. Speaker Sir, the Indigenisation and Empowerment Act provides for a specific list of business operations that are reserved for Zimbabweans.

"I propose that legislation be amended to provide for additional sectors which include haulage and logistics, customs clearing, shipping and forwarding, borehole drilling, brick manufacturing and pharmaceutical retailing."

Regarded by the ruling Zanu PF as 'all weather friends' it is yet to be seen how government and the Chinese will react to Ncube's proposal.

The Chinese have also put a lot of money in borehole drilling. They can be seen travelling in trucks that carry rigs across the country.

Companies identified by NewZimbabwe.com have been operating in Zimbabwe for over five years.

