Zimbabwe: Sables in Major Setback Ahead of Rugby Africa Cup Final Against Algeria

28 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men's rugby team has suffered a major setback ahead of Sunday's Rugby Africa Cup final against Algeria in Kampala, Uganda, as key foreign based players are set to miss the match.

The trio of Ian Prior, France-based Cleopas Kundiona and Tino Mavesere, who plays for Sharks in South Africa, will not feature in the showdown.

Zimbabwe recorded two victories against Uganda and Namibia with the players proving to be pivotal. However, the utility players have since been recalled by their respective clubs.

Rugby Africa's ongoing Nations Cup is being played during a time which, according to World Rugby, is not recognised as an international break, hence clubs have power over players more than national federations.

Meanwhile, Sables head coach Piet Benade says he is looking forward to a positive outing on Sunday against Algeria.

Benade is banking on the Namibia win which was the first for Zimbabwe against the side in 23 years.

"For us to get a win over Namibia it's amazing, hopefully it can just install the belief that we can do well in the future. Great to see everyone back home enjoying the moment.

"We are looking forward to repeat the effort in the final against Algeria," said Benade.

Zimbabwe won the Rugby Africa Cup once in 2012 and a victory this Sunday will mark their second.

