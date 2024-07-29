Zimbabwe: Jamaican Reggae Superstar Burning Spear to Perform in Zimbabwe

28 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

JAMAICAN reggae maestro, Winston 'Burning Spear' Rodney and the Burning Band are set to perform for the first time at Glamis Arena in Harare, Zimbabwe, on October 18, 2024 as part of the "One People Tour of Africa."

The music maestro confirmed the upcoming tour in a promotional video posted on social media.

"October 18, 2024, Zimbabwe, I man, Burning Spear and the Burning Band, will be there jamming, coming... be there" said Rodney.

Before the reggae icon makes his way to Harare, he will first perform at the Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 12.

After Nairobi, he will then proceed to Harare for the much-anticipated serious reggae jugglings on October 18, with tickets already on sale. For early bird tickets, revellers will fork out $25, regular $40 and VIP $50.

Burning Spear will then proceed to South Africa where he has two shows lined up, one at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on October 19, and Cape Town on October 20 at the Mhudi Wines Farm for another performance.

Local reggae lovers are in for a veritable treat as the Jamaican superstar promises a pulsating show.

