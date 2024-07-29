Africa: Minister Maneesh Gobin Leads Delegation At Agoa Forum, Discusses Future Prospects for Africa and Mauritius

U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and Maneesh Gobin, Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, co-chairing a plenary session at the AGOA Forum in Washington, DC.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Maneesh Gobin, is leading the Mauritian delegation to the AGOA Forum which is taking place on 24-26 July 2024 in Washington. The delegation comprises of the Minister of Labour, Labour Relations, Employment and Training, Honourable Soodesh Callichurn.

The theme of the AGOA Forum 2024 is "Beyond 2025: Reimagining AGOA for an Inclusive, Sustainable and Prosperous Tomorrow". Its main purpose is to reassess the trade agreement in light of the new challenges, opportunities and development priorities facing the African continent and the evolving US foreign trade perspectives.

Minister Gobin co-chaired the inaugural plenary of the AGOA Forum on the topic of "AGOA as a Tool for Inclusive Trade and Sustainable Economic Development" alongside U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday 25 July 2024. He reflected on the achievements of the law and on the way forward.

He viewed the discussions as crucial for advancing Africa's collective vision of a resilient, inclusive and sustainable economic future for Africa.

The session looked at how AGOA can promote structural transformation of Africa economies and sustainable economic development.

Minister Gobin highlighted that the enactment of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in May 2000 marked a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasising the use of trade rather than aid as a tool for economic development and poverty alleviation on the continent.

The AGOA has had over the past two and a half decades a notable contribution to the socio-economic development of Africa, with a boost in trade flows between Africa and the US, particularly in apparel and light manufacturing.

Beyond its trade benefits, Minister Gobin observed, AGOA has significantly impacted the development of the continent, creating millions of jobs across African countries and improving the standard of living. It has empowered women and youth, promoted sustainable production, and facilitated the development of digital infrastructures essential for enhanced connectivity.

Minister Gobin also addressed, in his various interventions and bilateral meetings, the AGOA prospects for Mauritius, which is grappling with post-graduation concerns--specifically, the extent to which it will continue to benefit from preferential market access to U.S. markets under AGOA if it achieves high-income status.

On Wednesday 24 July, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade participated in the African Trade Ministers Consultative Meeting on AGOA at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington DC. He commended the bipartisan support of the US political leadership for AGOA and highlighted the potential improvements in the agreement in anticipation of its renewal.

Minister Gobin had several bilateral interactions on the margins of the AGOA 2024 Forum. He held discussions with the US Deputy Secretary of State, Mr. Richard Verma, at the State Department in Washington, and with whom he discussed opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance joint efforts in promoting trade, maritime security and cultural exchanges.

The Minister met the newly appointed Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of South Africa, Mr. Parks Tau. The discussions focussed on furthering economic and business ties between Mauritius and South Africa, which is among the country's main trading partners.

Minister Gobin, furthermore, engaged in discussions with Her Excellency Veronica M. Nduva, the Secretary General of the East African Community, to explore new avenues for accelerating regional economic integration.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade