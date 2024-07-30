Africa CDC and Somalia's Ministry of Health Mark World Hepatitis Day 2024

press release

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) joined hands with the Ministry of Health of Somalia today in Mogadishu to commemorate World Hepatitis Day 2024. This day honors the birthday of Nobel Laureate Professor Baruch Samuel Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus. The event highlighted the significant health burden of viral hepatitis in Somalia and called for urgent action to improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The escalating numbers of viral hepatitis cases, a group of infections that attack the liver, pose an urgent and significant public health challenge in Somalia. These infections can lead to chronic liver diseases such as cirrhosis and liver cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that viral hepatitis has risen from 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million in 2022 underscoring the pressing need for immediate action.

Somalia's prolonged civil war and repeated droughts have crippled its health system, leaving communities vulnerable to infectious diseases like hepatitis, with a high prevalence of hepatitis B virus. This highlights the critical need for improved healthcare infrastructure, preventative measures, and strategic public health interventions to address the high prevalence of all forms of viral hepatitis.

The Ministry of Health of Somalia says less than 10 per cent of individuals with viral hepatitis in Somalia are aware of their status, and less than 2 per cent have access to hepatitis treatment, primarily through the private sector.

This year's national theme, 'It's time for action,' is a powerful call to action to collaborate and expand access to diagnostics and treatment in Somalia. The commemoration of World Hepatitis Day aimed to advocate for change, present scientific data on viral hepatitis to policymakers and donors, and mobilize resources to eliminate hepatitis.

"We are committed to strengthening our hepatitis response despite policy, funding, and capacity challenges," Hon. Dr. Marian Mohamed Hussein, State Minister of Health of Somalia said at the event. "Through collaboration and resource mobilization, and with international support, we aim to implement our National Hepatitis Strategy and achieve our 2030 goals."

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC, commended Somalia's progress in a message delivered by Dr Mazyanga Lucy Mazaba, Regional Director, Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre: "We applaud Somalia's leadership and commitment. Let us prevent, test, and treat hepatitis. Together, we can face hepatitis." She also highlighted Africa CDC's plans to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat through the pooled procurement of quality diagnostics and therapeutics, including the hepatitis B vaccine birth dose, to address inequalities in prevention and treatment.

Only 13 African Union member states have a national viral hepatitis strategic plan, some of which do not include essential components such as elimination targets for hepatitis B and C or a dedicated budget for implementation. Africa CDC is implementing a continental initiative to support member states with their viral hepatitis elimination programs.

Africa CDC's collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Somalia highlights the importance of respectful, action-oriented partnerships in combating the disease. Key stakeholders, including government leaders, the private sector, and civil society, attended the event.

About Federal Ministry of Health and Human Services, Somalia

The Ministry of Health and Human Services of the Federal Government of Somalia is a government agency responsible for overseeing and promoting the health and well-being of the Somali population. The Ministry is committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage by ensuring equitable, accessible, efficient, affordable, and high-quality essential health and nutrition services. Learn more at: https://moh.gov.so

About Africa CDC

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is a continental autonomous public health agency of the African Union that supports member states in efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, emergency response, and prevention and control of diseases. Learn more at: http://www.africacdc.org