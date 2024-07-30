Mauritius: Workshop Focuses On Medical Approach to Gender-Based Violence

A Medical Approach to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is the focus of a five-day workshop which kicked-off, today, at the Le Méridien Hotel in Pointe aux Piments.

The workshop, an initiative of the Embassy of the United States (U.S.) of America in Mauritius in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, spanning from 29 July to 02 August 2024, aims to provide medical professionals with a comprehensive understanding of the global scope and consequences of GBV, its impact on women's health as well as effective intervention strategies. Resource persons from the U.S. Defense Institute of Medical Operations (DIMO) are facilitating the workshop.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah; the U.S. Ambassador in Mauritius, Mr Henry V. Jardine; as well as the Team Lead from the DIMO, Lieutenant Colonel Melissa S. Henricks, were present at the opening of the workshop.

In her keynote address, Minister Koonjoo-Shah expressed appreciation to the U.S. Embassy for its ongoing support to counter the harmful effects of GBV. Speaking on the fight against GBV which is high on Government's agenda, she referred to the setting-up of the High-Level Committee on the Elimination of GBV since 2020 under the chairpersonship of the Prime Minister and the launch of a 4-year National Strategy and Action Plan to eliminate GBV in November 2020.

As for this capacity-building programme, Mrs Koonjoo-Shah pointed out that it serves as an eye-opener for healthcare providers, who are often among the first and only points of contact for GBV survivors. It will contribute to addressing gaps in access to healthcare services and mitigating health risks, thereby enhancing health literacy, improving preventive measures, promoting positive health behaviours, and facilitating the dissemination of information regarding available services and referrals, she added.

For his part, the Health Minister elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by his Ministry in the fight against GBV, comprising the setting-up of a fast-track system at the level of the Accident and Emergency department of Regional Hospitals. Dr Jagutpal also mentioned that whenever a victim attends a public health facility and reports a case of GBV, he or she is prioritised in terms of service provision from registration up to admission if needed.

Minister Jagutpal further observed that from July 2023 to June 2024, 1,200 GBV survivors have attended Public Hospitals among which 1,000 women and 200 men. He called upon the collaboration of all stakeholders, including Government, the civil society, Non-Governmental Organisations, development partners and the private sector to ensure that GBV remains a priority issue.

Ambassador Jardine, for his part, emphasised that the workshop shows the commitment of the U.S. in ensuring that women are represented, take an active part in finding solutions against GBV, which is a violation of fundamental human rights. Every individual has the right to live free from violence and discrimination based on their gender, and by addressing GBV, we are upholding the basic rights and dignity of all individuals, he stated.

As for the Team Lead from the DIMO, she spoke of the importance of building strong and resilient partnerships through health education. Lieutenant Colonel Hendricks moreover called for interdisciplinary cooperation in addressing GBV.