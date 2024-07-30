Zimbabwe: Czech Music Resonates in Harare - a Night of Classical Splendor

29 July 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

On the evening of 28th July 2024, the tranquil grounds of St. John's College in Harare were transformed by the enchanting melodies of rising Czech opera star Zdeňka Kotková and equally talented accompanying pianist Guncha Hojanepesova.

The event, attended by approximately 90 enthusiastic music lovers, was a highlight of the ongoing tour marking the Year of Czech Music 2024.

Co-organized by the Czech Embassy in Lusaka and Mrs. Ivana Summerfield, the Czech Honorary Consul in Harare, the concert was a celebration of the rich heritage of Czech classical music.

The audience was treated to an exquisite selection of classical masterpieces, including compositions by Rossini, Puccini, Verdi, Chopin, Janáček, Obradors, Dvořák, Bellini, Kálmán, and Strauss.

This marks the third consecutive year that Zdeňka Kotková has performed in Zimbabwe, further solidifying her growing reputation as an opera sensation in the region.

Her performance captivated the audience from the very first note, showcasing her powerful vocal range and emotional depth.

Her pianist provided the perfect accompaniment, creating a harmonious blend of voice and instrument that resonated throughout the venue.

The event not only highlighted the exceptional talent of the performers but also underscored the cultural ties between the Czech Republic and Zimbabwe.

As the Year of Czech Music 2024 continues, such events serve as a reminder of the universal language of music and its power to bring people together.

The concert at St. John's College was more than just a musical performance; it was a testament to the enduring legacy of Czech music and its global influence.

The audience left with their hearts full, having experienced a night of unparalleled musical artistry.

