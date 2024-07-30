Uganda: MPs Decry Committee Handling of Private Members' Bills

A group of concerned Members of Parliament has voiced frustration over the handling of private members' bills by committees.

They claim that the majority of these bills are being frustrated, stifling legislative progress and representation.

"We have bills that have been pending for years, yet committees are not giving them the attention they deserve," said Silas Aogon of Kumi Municipality.

"This is a disservice to the people we represent."

"Private members' bills allow individual MPs to introduce legislation on behalf of their constituents, promoting grassroots representation. However, the committee stage is proving to be a significant bottleneck," Mityana South MP Richard Lumu said.

"It's like they're intentionally delaying or dismissing our bills," MP Muwadda Nkunyingi of Kyadondo East said.

"We need to reform the committee system to ensure our voices are heard."

The MPs have called for increased transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the committee process.

They argue that this will enable them to effectively represent their constituents and contribute to meaningful legislative change.

As the debate unfolds, the fate of numerous private members' bills hangs in the balance.

Will the committees heed the MPs' concerns and streamline their processes, or will the voices of the people continue to be silenced?