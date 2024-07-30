Uganda: MPs Decry Committee Handling of Private Members' Bills

30 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

A group of concerned Members of Parliament has voiced frustration over the handling of private members' bills by committees.

They claim that the majority of these bills are being frustrated, stifling legislative progress and representation.

"We have bills that have been pending for years, yet committees are not giving them the attention they deserve," said Silas Aogon of Kumi Municipality.

"This is a disservice to the people we represent."

"Private members' bills allow individual MPs to introduce legislation on behalf of their constituents, promoting grassroots representation. However, the committee stage is proving to be a significant bottleneck," Mityana South MP Richard Lumu said.

"It's like they're intentionally delaying or dismissing our bills," MP Muwadda Nkunyingi of Kyadondo East said.

"We need to reform the committee system to ensure our voices are heard."

The MPs have called for increased transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the committee process.

They argue that this will enable them to effectively represent their constituents and contribute to meaningful legislative change.

As the debate unfolds, the fate of numerous private members' bills hangs in the balance.

Will the committees heed the MPs' concerns and streamline their processes, or will the voices of the people continue to be silenced?

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.