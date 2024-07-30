Somalia's Minister of Interior Grilled By the Senate

Mogadishu, Somalia — Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, delivered updates on the progress and challenges faced by his ministry in the areas of Federalism, Reconciliation, National ID, and Humanitarian efforts.

Accompanied by key officials including the heads of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs, and the National Identification and Registration Authority, as well as directors and senior advisors from the Ministry, Minister Hosh provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing initiatives and future plans.

The session was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, AbdiHakim Ashkir, who addressed questions from the House members, offering insights into the Ministry's operations and strategic directions.

Key highlights of the session included discussions on the implementation of the Federalism Roadmap, ongoing efforts in national reconciliation, the status of the National ID program, and the government's response to humanitarian crises across the country.

The presence of senior officials and the detailed presentation by Minister Hosh underscore the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in governance. The session is seen as a significant step towards fostering dialogue and collaboration between the executive and legislative branches of the Somali government.

As Somalia continues to navigate complex challenges, the updates provided by Minister Hosh and his team are expected to inform future policy decisions and legislative actions aimed at strengthening the nation's federal structure, promoting national unity, and enhancing the government's capacity to respond effectively to humanitarian needs.