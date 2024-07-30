Africa: Tunisia Takes Part in 'Station Afrique' On Occaion of Paris Olympics

Tunis, July 29 — Tunisia is participating in 'Station Africa,' event organised by the Ile Saint-Denis municipality in Paris, on the occasion of the Paris-2024 Olympic Games, which offers a multicultural space connecting the games to the various countries of the African continent.

According to the National Office of Tunisian Tourism, this participation is a valuable opportunity for Tunisia to showcase the richness of its heritage, its flavours and its know-how, through a regional diversity as rich as it is diverse.

Tunisia will welcome visitors to a 25 sq. m. space, fitted out to allow visitors to discover Tunisian handicrafts with tapestries, jewellery, ceramics, Mdhalla and Chechia, and Tunisian flavours with pastries, confectionery and other delicacies, showcasing UNESCO-recognised treasures such as Sejnane ceramics and harissa, as well as the latest in traditional design, including scents, tableware, various foutas and designer accessories and outfits.

Tunisian craftsmen and artists will be taking turns on the stand to share their skills and offer visitors live demonstrations of mosaics, vegetable amber and Tunisian crochet.

The highlight of the Tunisian participation will be marked by 'Tunisia Day' on July 29. This special day will feature music, song and dance performances, spotlighting young Tunisian talent.

The evening will be orchestrated by the master of ceremonies, young and talented comedian Imen Lahmer.

The organisers called on the local population and visitors from all over the world to "discover Tunisia in all its diversity and splendour, and enjoy the cultural and artistic treasures it boasts."