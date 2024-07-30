Somalia: U.S. Calls for Dialogue On Controversial Somali Media and Information Bills

Mogadishu, Somalia — U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Richard H. Riley, has called for the Somali government to engage in good faith dialogue with journalists' unions and civil society to resolve concerns over the controversial Somalia Media Council and proposed Official Information Bill.

The Ambassador's remarks come amid growing criticism from various groups, including the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), regarding the potential impact of the proposed legislation on media freedom and access to information.

Riley encouraged the Somali government to work closely with civil society to find mutually acceptable solutions to the issues raised by the media and civil society organizations.

"The United States stands firmly in support of a free and professional media and the principle that government and civil society should always engage in good faith to peacefully resolve differences of opinion," said Ambassador Riley.

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) expressed surprise and dismay at the Council of Ministers' decision on March 14, which proposed nine individuals for the Somali Media Council, a move that directly contradicts Article 14 of the 2020 media law.

The Council of Ministers' proposal deviates from the legal requirement that the Somali Media Council should consist of nine members, with three from public/state media, three from private media, and three from civil society, including the National Human Rights Commission, National Women's Organization, and the Somali Bar Association.

In response to the Federal Government of Somalia's approach to the Official Information Bill (OIB), NUSOJ has voiced its opposition, arguing that the Bill's current text undermines the fundamental principles of democracy, accountability, and human rights.

While acknowledging the importance of enhancing transparency and access to information, NUSOJ has criticized the Bill for its flaws, which contrast with the principles of transparency and access to information, fundamental for democratic governance and trust between the government and its citizens.

The US Embassy in Mogadishu has been actively supporting initiatives to strengthen Somali journalism and promote freedom of the press in the region. The training underscores the US commitment to enhancing the capacity and professionalism of Somali journalists.

As Somalia continues its journey towards peace, prosperity, and democracy, the role of free and professional media will be crucial. The international community, including the United States, remains committed to supporting Somalia in its efforts to build a more stable and prosperous future.