Zimbabwe: Air Zim Resumes Johannesburg Flights

29 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba

Air Zimbabwe today resumed flights on the Harare-Johannesburg route in a move that is expected to boost economic activity in the country.Ai Zimbabwe will fly between Harare's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (HRE) and Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport (JNB) every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The national airline confirmed the development in a statement."Air Zimbabwe is thrilled to announce the successful resumption of our flights from Harare to Johannesburg.

"We are delighted to reconnect these bustling cities and enhance travel options for our passengers. A big thank you to our loyal passengers for the continued support. Here's to many smooth and enjoyable journeys ahead. Book your next flight to or from Johannesburg."

This development comes at a time when plans are underway to resume direct flights from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom, a move aimed at boosting trade and capitalising on the country's centrality in the Sadc region.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the development last week.With thousands of Zimbabweans going to Europe via South Africa, Kenya, Dubai or Ethiopia, the reintroduction of direct flights to the UK would cut costs not only for Zimbabweans but also for travellers in neighbouring countries given Zimbabwe's centrality in the region.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, more than 20 airlines are now flying into Zimbabwe as they warm up to President Mnangagwa's engagement and re-engagement drive.This has seen the country getting more globally connected, thereby improving opportunities for business, tourism, cultural exchanges and increased access to new global markets.

Uganda Airlines recently announced new services to Harare.Zimbabwe's Open Skies Policy enhances the country's attractiveness to potential investment and tourism.

