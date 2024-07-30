Ethiopia: Generational Exchange Can Only Be Achieved Through Role Played By Teachers, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed that generational exchange can only be enabled through the important role played by teachers.

The premier made the remark while addressing 28 universities across the nation converged to begin online training on enhancing quality education.

"As 28 universities across the nation converge to begin online training on enhancing quality education, I had the opportunity to address them, reminding everyone that generational exchange can only be enabled through the important role teachers like them play," Abiy wrote on social media.