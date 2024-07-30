Ethiopia: Lucy Manifests Ethiopia' As True Cradle of Humanity to World - Tourism Minister

Addis Ababa, — The discovery of Lucy's (Dinkinesh) remains has manifested Ethiopia's true cradle of humanity to the world, Tourism Minister, Ambassador Nasise Chali said.

It is to be recalled that Lucy was discovered on 24 November, 1974, in the locality of Hadar, in Afar Region of Ethiopia.

Today, the 50th anniversary of the discovery of Lucy's remains was celebrated at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister mentioned that human fossils ranging from 7 million years to 200 thousand years old have been found in Ethiopia.

She stated that the discovery of Lucy's fossil, which was confirmed to have lived on earth 3.2 million years ago, is a unique historical opportunity.

She also emphasized that Lucy heralded Ethiopia as the cradle of humankind, underscoring the country's significance in studies of origin human fossils.

Ambassador Nasise stated that the main purpose of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the discovery of Lucy's remains is to promote the world that Ethiopia is the true cradle of humanity.

It is important to show evidence that there are many findings that prove Ethiopia's land of origin, she said.

The minister added that the commemoration of Lucy will continue to be celebrated with various events.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, ministers as well as Professor Donald Johnson, who discovered Lucy's remains and other scholars from different parts of the world attended the event.