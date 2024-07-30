South Africa: Closure of Stellenbosch University's Wilgenhof Residence Would Be a Step in the Right Direction

29 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela

Wilgenhof has been allowed to exist as a place of exception for far too long, a place where some men created their private world, and, invisible behind black hoods, exercised power to humiliate and degrade others.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min In her landmark book about violence and its aftermath, Trauma and Recovery, Harvard University psychiatrist Judith Herman writes that perpetrators use a range of strategies to evade accountability, doing everything in their power "to promote forgetting".

Secrecy and silence are their strategy to avoid taking responsibility for the traumatic impact of their actions. If their deeds are exposed, Herman informs us, "the perpetrator attacks the credibility of his victim ... (and) marshals an impressive array of arguments, from the most blatant denial to the most sophisticated and elegant rationalisation".

The goal is to erase what is visible in plain sight, and as Herman says, to try to convince us that "it never happened, the victim lies, the victim exaggerates... and in any case it is time to forget the past and move on".

In its 15th printing since it was first published in 1992, the groundbreaking insights of Judith Herman's book resonated worldwide, with translations into more than 20 languages.

As I continue to read some of the reactions to the Recommendations of the panel appointed by the Stellenbosch University (SU) Rectorate to investigate Wilgenhof...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.