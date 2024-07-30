Tanzania: Kinana Resigns From CCM's Top Job

Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) National Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has accepted the resignation of her Vice Chair (Mainland) Comrade Abdulrahman Kinana with immediate effect.

CCM's Ideology, Publicity and Training Secretary, Amos Makalla said in a statement on Monday that the president's decision follows a letter from the Vice Chair requesting to take a break.

"Kinana had for long requested to step down," the president said. "I appointed him and promised it won't take long ... I believe this is a promise that I should keep."

Kinana took over the post of the ruling party vice chair in 2022 after the then office holder Philip Mangula tendered his resignation.

In her statement, President Samia thanked the politician and expressed gratitude for his significant contribution to the party.