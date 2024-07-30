Kenya: Kasoiyo-Tenges-Saos - Eldama Ravine Road Closed After Destruction By Landslide

Kabarnet — The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has closed down a section of the 57.1 Kilometres Kasoiyo-Tenges-Saos tarmac road following a landslide at Borowonin area on Monday.

Baringo Central Sub County KeRRA official Danstan Nyachiro said the move will pave the way for a contractor on site carrying out maintenance to assess the damage and repair the landslide affected points before it is certified for public use.

Nyachiro who requested members of the public to remain patient as repair works are undertaken directed motorists plying the road to use alternative routes like Tenges- Kabsenet-Kaptipsokon-Kituro and Tartar-Kabasis-Bosin during the closure period which they anticipate will last for about two weeks.

Announcing the closure of the road, the official advised motorists plying the busy route to exercise caution as more cracks have started to develop along the sloppy section posing danger to users.

The official who spoke to KNA at the collapsed section said they will be collaborating with security personnel in directing vehicles at the two entry points of the road at Kasoiyo in Baringo Central and in Saos in Koibatek Sub Counties to avert risks.

Nyachiro who issued a general caution to motorists stated that as heavy downpour continues to be experienced in many parts of the country they should be extra careful and ensure they have functioning headlights and avoid speeding especially at night or when there is fog.

"Motorists be careful because this is a rainy season and the roads are slippery, so we request you to reduce your speed, carry maximum passengers in order to save lives," he advised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Baringo deputy governor Eng Felix Kimaiyo who visited the scene to assess the damage caused by the landslide lauded KeRRA and other stakeholders for their prompt response over the natural disaster.

He said the road is a crucial infrastructure which links Eldama Ravine and Kabarnet which is the county headquarters therefore calling on motorists to heed the directive given by the roads authority by using the alternative routes to avoid putting their lives and those of passengers at jeopardy.

Eng Kimaiyo however called for routine inspection and maintenance of the road constructed in 1985 and was in dire need of proper rehabilitation.

His sentiments were shared by area member of county assembly (MCA) Alex Kurui who was accompanied by his colleagues John Tarus (Sacho), Henry Kigen (Tenges) and Ernest Kibet (Kabarnet) who all called for culverting of the road to improve the drainage system adding that most of the culverts have been blocked forcing heavy flow of water runoff to flood the road.

Kibet in his remarks urged KeRRA to expand the road which has sharp bends to minimize accidents occasioned by over speeding and poor visibility due to frequent fog witnessed along the meandering road.

Zakayo Kandagor, a resident, stated that the last time a similar scenario happened was in 2012 where a landslide cut off the road and extended to villages where lives were lost, families displaced and properties of huge magnitude destroyed.

Kandagor who called for unblocking of culverts also urged the concerned agencies to control the use of heavy commercial vehicles ferrying quarry stones which he observed have led to rapid deterioration of the critical infrastructure.