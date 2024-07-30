Namibia: WHO Regional Director for Africa Praises Namibia's Hepatitis B Progress

In a message marking World Hepatitis Day 2024, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, this week highlighted Namibia's achievement of receiving a "silver tier" status from the WHO in May.

This accolade, awarded for the country's success in reducing mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B, makes Namibia the first African nation to reach this milestone, showcasing that significant progress is possible with strong government commitment and collective effort.

Moeti emphasised this year's theme, "It is time for action," aligning with WHO's new global health strategy. The theme underscores the potential for making substantial strides in the next five years toward the goal of reducing new hepatitis infections by 90% by 2030. Reflecting on the past decade, she noted that the WHO African Region had set a plan to reduce chronic hepatitis B infection in children under five to below 2% and to introduce hepatitis B birth doses in at least 25 countries by the end of 2020.

Similarly, the 2024 Global Hepatitis Report reminds us that despite the remarkable efforts of our member states, committing domestic resources to viral hepatitis response is still far from being accomplished.

WHO continues to support efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030 by providing up-to-date strategies, frameworks, and guidance for decentralized, simplified, and person-centered prevention, diagnosis, care, and treatment. We need to do more for equity as socio-economic and other barriers endure and prevent people from accessing free diagnosis and treatment for hepatitis.

Progress is possible, as Namibia has demonstrated. Multisectoral, interdisciplinary, concerted efforts for reaching both the 2030 targets, as well as the three key milestones of the 2021-2030 Framework for an Integrated Multisectoral Response to Tuberculosis, HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections, and Hepatitis are urgently needed.

"I urge countries to ensure political commitment at the highest level towards fulfilling our agreed targets to eliminate hepatitis, and for policymakers and partners to jointly identify the populations most affected by viral hepatitis and commit to actions that respond to the local evidence and health system contexts while upholding fundamental human rights," she said.

Further, she encouraged civil society organisations to sustain their efforts in ending viral hepatitis by reaching the most vulnerable and tackling social stigma and recommended the private sector explore new initiatives and investment opportunities with our Member States to increase the local production of medicines for hepatitis B and C in Africa, by strengthening the regional manufacturing sector.

"I also would like to extend my call to the academia, a key actor capable of bringing innovation and pathbreaking ideas, by inviting them to challenge any "business as usual" approaches in the fight against hepatitis, and support efforts at the regional and national level," she concluded.