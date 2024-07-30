Namibia: Pick n Pay Namibia Finalises 2024 Wage Deal With Union

Pick n Pay Namibia, which is part of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group on Monday announced the conclusion of its 2024 wage negotiations with the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU).

The new one-year agreement, which takes effect from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, highlights the company's steadfast commitment to its employees and the broader Namibian community.

The agreement includes an increase in basic salary for bargaining unit employees, who make up over 70% of Pick n Pay Namibia's approximately 1698-strong workforce.

This commitment to fair and competitive compensation reflects the company's dedication to the well-being and security of its staff.

The retailer recently announced the future termination of its franchise agreement with Pick n Pay (South Africa) and stated that the change will only come into effect after July 2025.

Graeme Mouton, Managing Director of Pick n Pay Namibia, expressed pride in the collaborative spirit demonstrated during the negotiations

"At Pick n Pay Namibia, our priority is to serve our customers with excellence while supporting the local economy. This agreement reflects our commitment to our workforce, who are the backbone of our

operations," Mouton said.

He further emphasised the importance of looking after the workforce, especially in challenging economic times.

Lister Tawana, Central Regional Coordinator for NAFAU, added, "The agreement reached with Pick n Pay Namibia is a testament to the company's genuine commitment to its employees. In the retail sector, particularly during challenging times, it is encouraging to see a business prioritising the well-being and development of its workforce. We are grateful for the leadership's recognition of the value each employee brings to the company and the positive impact this has on their lives.

As Pick n Pay Namibia moves forward, the company remains dedicated to upholding its values of authenticity, care, and passion. With a renewed emphasis on local growth and innovation, the leadership team is enthusiastic about the prospects.